Charities, football clubs and groups receive £13,000 in funding

Thirteen groups, good causes and charities across Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire have shared £13,340 during 2019 thanks to donations from Central England Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund.

A diverse range of projects were handed a funding boost during the past 12 months, with the largest single amount given being £5,000.

A number of organisations have received funding from the Community Dividend Fund

In total, 114 organisations spread out across 16 counties shared a funding pot of £177,885

In Cambridgeshire, lifesavers from Magpas Air Ambulance will be wearing brand new flight suits when heading across the East of England and beyond to support the emergency services after receiving £2,000.

The Yaxley Community Allotment will have a brand new poly tunnel to support its ongoing good work in the area thanks to a grant of £1,090.

Elsewhere, Deeping Men’s Group loan items out for a variety of reasons ranging from people recuperating after being ill to people going on holiday. It has been awarded £1,000 for a new scooter.

Members of Bourne Town Bowls Club will use £1,500 to pay for a lifesaving defibrillator, which will also be able to be used by the nearby swimming pool and cricket club.

The Deepings School has also been awarded grants to pay for new books while ICA Sports Football Club and Deeping Rangers Football Club will use funds to pay for new kit and equipment.

Grants of between £100 and £5,000 are handed out every three months to a wide range of applicants.

Debbie Robinson, chief executive of Central England Co-operative, said: “We have handed out £177,885 to projects in our communities in 2019.

“The Community Dividend Fund reflects a key principle of our society, in that we reward the loyalty of our customers by investing in and supporting local communities.

“The scheme helps to benefit a wide variety of projects which will make the local area that we serve a better place for our members to live, work and visit.

“I would like to urge all of our members to get in touch and put forward a community cause close to their heart for the Community Dividend Fund scheme during the coming 12 months.”

People can apply for funding by visiting https://communities.centralengland.coop/.