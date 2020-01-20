Change your diet and help the environment thanks to new food challenge co-created by Peterborough charity

Cool Food, a digital tool designed to recommend and capture commitments from individuals to change their food habits, has created simple challenges to help people make healthier food choices whilst simultaneously making a noticeable CO2 saving.

Cool Food is the result of a collaboration with Al’Terre Breizh and the Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT). The project has been co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund via the Interreg France (Channel) England Programme, which promotes cross border co-operation.

Cool Food is helping the environment

The Cool Food commitments encourage users to adopt planet-friendly flexitarian diets, including swapping one meat-based meal for a vegetarian meal every day and/or even introducing dairy free days into every week. These swaps not only result in reducing the consumption of foods that are high in saturated fats, but can also save more than 2kg of carbon per day.

Another commitment encourages users to cook as many meals at home as possible, avoiding tempting takeaways and ready-meals to create a healthier home-cooked meal, and at the same time reducing the CO2 required for the collection or delivery of the takeaway food.

Stuart Dawks, interim CEO at PECT, said: “The New Year is the perfect time to make a change and challenge ourselves to try something new. Whilst plenty of us are looking for ways to make healthier food choices, changing the way we eat has huge untapped potential to positively impact global warming.

“Taking the Cool Food challenge allows people to make more informed, conscious and healthy food choices by understanding the impact of their food habits on themselves and the planet.”

Research also indicates that nine in 10 people will break their New Year diet within just 12 days of starting, but to keep the momentum going Cool Food harnesses invites users to track the food choices they are making.

Marie Egreteau, training manager from Al’Terre Breizh, said: “If we are going to lower our carbon footprints we need to tackle the issue together – it’s that simple. The wonderful thing about Cool Food is that it offers a ready-made community of people making small changes which all add up to a big impact.”

To join the Cool Food challenge visit: http://coolfood.net/en/.