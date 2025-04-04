Chancellor defends employers' National Insurance hike during visit to Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rachel Reeves says cash will help cut waiting lists

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has told how Peterborough businesses are benefitting from Government actions over the last eight months.

Her comments came during a visit to ARU Peterborough and followed complaints from business leaders that a hike in employers’ National Insurance contributions from 13.8 percent to 15 percent and an increase in the national Living Wage, that came into force this month, would harm job creation and limit opportunities for job seekers.

But Ms Reeves, who was in Peterborough to kick off the Labour Party’s local election campaign in the region, said the NI hike would help cut hospital waiting lists and that the government had also taken measures to improve skills and encourage more people into work and make working people better off.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to ARU Peterborough

She said: “In Peterborough we are launching a trailblazer to help people back to work.

"There are between 700,000 to 800,000 job vacancies in the economy and yet we have too many people trapped on benefits without the support to get back to work.

"That is why we are helping to skill people up to give businesses access to the skills that they need.

"But when I became Chancellor last year there was a £22 billion black hole in the public finances. It did require difficult decisions including asking the wealthiest to pay more in tax and asking businesses to pay more as well.

"But we have used that money to invest £25 billion in the NHS which has brought down waiting lists for five months in a row and we have delivered in the first few months of this Labour government two million additional appointments and that wouldn’t have been possible without the extra investment.”

Ms Reeves also said the Oxford Cambridge Growth Corridor was an important part of the Government’s growth plans to grow the economy and make working people better off.

She said: “It is why we are investing in new transport links, new reservoirs, new housing, new land sales

And I want that benefit to be felt right along that growth corridor and here in Peterborough so that more people can access good jobs paying decent wages.

"It is also why this month we have increased the National Living Wage and the National Minimum Wage, which means three million people across the country getting a pay rise of up to £1,400 a year – putting more money in the pockets of working people.”