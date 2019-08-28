Central Park paddling pool closes again

The paddling pool in Central Park has been closed again.

The pool at the park in Park Road closed on Monday due to “pool plant issues” but reopened on Tuesday following maintenance.

When it reopened Aragon Direct Services, the Peterborough City Council owned company responsible for maintaining the city’s parks, said further work may be required to bring water levels back up, meaning the pool may have to close again.

Now this morning (Wednesday), it has confirmed the paddling pool has once again been forced to close.

It said: “Unfortunately we have been unable to maintain water levels and have had to close the paddling pool again while the contractor continues to try and resolve the problem. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

RELATED: Central Park paddling pool reopens - but may have to close again