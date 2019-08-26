Central Park paddling pool closed

The paddling pool at Central Park has been closed.

Aragon Direct Services, the Peterborough City Council owned company responsible for maintaining the city's parks, said: "Unfortunately due to pool plant issues this morning we have had to close Central Park paddling pool this afternoon. We have tried everything we can to get it going but to no avail. Apologies for any inconvenience."

Responding to a message on Facebook about when the pool will reopen, it replied: "Contractors will be working on it tomorrow (Tuesday)."

It added that it will update its social media pages when there is more news.