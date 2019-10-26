Celebrity doctor helps raise £17k at Peterborough Ladies Lunch

Around 340 ladies packed into Peterborough’s Holiday Inn West to raise a record-breaking £17,750 at the fifth annual Ladies Lunch in aid of the city’s Breast Care Unit.

The event – the brainchild of Carol Collier, above centre, has become one of the most popular events in the city’s social calendar.

Guest speaker was GMTV celebrity GP Dr Hilary Jones, above left, with BBC Cambridgeshire’s Kev Lawrence overseeing proceedings.

Entertainment was provided by Sinatra tribute singer Morgan Perkins and raffle and auction proceeds boosted the coffers.

Claire Hall, above right, breast care nurse specialist from Peterborough City Hospital Breast Care Unit, addressed the audience stressing the importance of regular screening programmes.

Previous fundraising from the lunch has been used to re-furb rooms in the unit and purchase vital equipment. This year’s event was sponsored by Buckles Solicitors, The Larkfleet Group, Anne Corder Recruitment, BGL, Whittlesey Catering Hire and Premier Kitchens. “This was a fantastic result and I just want to thank the generosity of sponsors, attendees, and all those who helped make the event possible,” said Carol. “I was motivated to organise this to say thanks for the care and support I received during my own breast cancer journey four years ago.”