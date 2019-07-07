Celebrities take on civilians in huge Peterborough charity football match - photo special

Last week a team of celebrities took on a team of ‘civilians’ in a charity football match.

Among those to take part in the Football vs. Cancer match at In2itive Park in Yaxley were former footballers Des Walker, Marcus Gayle and Paul Canoville, as well as DJ Krafty Kuts, Coronation Street’s Dean Fagan, Ellis Hollins from Hollyoaks and the former English super featherweight boxing champion Ben “Duracell” Jones. Money raised went to Anna’s Hope, a local not-for-profit charity which gives hope to children and young people diagnosed with brain tumours. After the match a gala dinner and charity auction were held at the Holiday Inn where the celebrities dined alongside the public. In total around £13,000 is expected to have been raised. Here are the best photos from the day, all of which were taken by Carl Rumble.

