One of our region’s best known poets and artists has released a newly published compilation of his work.

Last Orders, by Orton-based creative Graham Ward is described as a celebration of ‘50 years of art and poetry in Peterborough.’

Along with over five decades of poems, the book showcases a wide collection of paintings and drawings made in Graham’s distinctive style, which he calls ‘Magical Realism.’

“Magical Realism is… unusual people,” he offers after careful consideration.

Graham describes his poetry – which is sometimes labelled ‘whimsical’ by others – as “tragic-comedy.”

“It’s sort of dramatic in some places and humorous as well.”

The talented artist and wordsmith says he finds inspiration in all manner of things, from nature to animals to people.

“Animals are funny,” he offers, “and I’ve just done a nature painting of Ferry Meadows.”

As well as his book release, Graham, also has two paintings: ‘Wild Man of the Woods’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ currently on exhibit in Peterborough Museum.

A trained artist who went to art school, Graham spent more than 25 years teaching art across the city, working as Head of Art at John Mansfield school and then at Deacon's school after that

Last Orders is Graham’s second book. His first collection of work, Travelling Shoes, was published to much acclaim six years ago.

The book is due to receive a semi-official launch at Stamford Arts Centre on Wednesday July 31.

To mark the occasion, the regular Pint of Poetry open-mic night in the Gallery Bar will invite Graham to kick-off proceedings with an extended performance:

“They’ve invited me to be their star turn, which is quite an honour,” he says.

“I’m going to do 10 or 15 minutes at the start so I’ll get to read more poems than most people,” he adds, chuckling.

Graham is aware that interest in his new release on the night is likely to be significant:

While he assures the Peterborough Telegraph that “a whole table of books” will be available, he anticipates a reprint may be needed beforehand.

“They’ve been selling like hot cakes,” he says, “I’ve only got about 10 left!”

Check out our gallery to see some of Graham’s amazing for yourself!

1 . Graham Ward at his home studio Artist/poet Graham with his two books, Last Orders and Travelling ShoesPhoto: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Graham Ward Artwork at Graham Ward's home studio in Orton LonguevillePhoto: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Graham Ward Artwork at Graham Ward's home studio in Orton LonguevillePhoto: David Lowndes Photo Sales