Cat crisis: Pet charity near Peterborough makes urgent appeal for 30 fosterers with spare rooms to take in pregnant cats

Animal lovers are being urged to turn their spare rooms into safe havens for pregnant, nursing cats and their newborn kittens over the busy summer period.

Staff at Woodgreen Pets Charity say they are are “urgently seeking 30 fosterers” to look after female cats and their newborn kittens. Each foster placement will last around 10 weeks, starting from when the mum is in the late stages of pregnancy until the kittens are ready to be rehomed.

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph last week, the city is said to be experiencing a “cat crisis” – with an influx of strays and kittens, with Peterborough Cat Rescue appealing for people to neuter their pets, and adopt a rescue cat. They claim they are seeing the highest numbers of abandoned and stray cats for 48 years, and are having to turn down requests to take in up to 25 cats and kittens each day.

Speaking about the search for homeowners with spare rooms, a spokesperson for Woodgreen said: “The charity is urgently looking for 30 local fosterers to care for pregnant cats and their newborn kittens this summer.

"To be eligible, foster carers must be aged 18 or over and have a quiet, spare room where a female cat can care for her kittens undisturbed. They must also live within 45 minutes of Woodgreen’s centre in Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire, and have their own transport in case of emergencies and to attend routine appointments.”

Previous experience with cats isn’t necessary and the charity will provide all essentials including food, toys, supplies and veterinary care.

Beverley Street, senior operations manager at Woodgreen, said: “As soon as the weather started to warm up, we saw more pregnant mums and kittens arriving at our centre – summer is always one of our busiest times.

“Fostering a feline family gives mums the chance to raise their newborns in a calm, safe environment. You’ll experience the joy of helping them thrive in your own home, without the long-term commitment and financial responsibilities of pet ownership.

"These first few weeks are critical, and your support can make a huge difference. We’ll be there to guide you every step of the way.”

To find out more and apply to become a fosterer, please visit www.woodgreen.org.uk/foster