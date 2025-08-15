Carnival to bring Caribbean flavour to Peterborough city centre

You can enjoy the carnival on August 23

Dance along to Afrobeats, indulge yourself with Afro-caribbean cuisine and immerse yourself in the culture as the carnival comes to Peterborough city centre this month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Culture Community Carnival, which will start with a lively, colourful parade from Town Bridge, will take over Cathedral Square on August 23.

There will be performances throughout the day, Gambian, Caribbean, Portuguese and Nigerian food vendors, an African drumming workshop, art workshop, African head wrapping workshop, cinema gazebo and face painting throughout the day, plus 17 stalls selling everything from clothes to skincare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four DJs will be playing Afrobeats, Dancehall, Soca and more!

The event, running from 10am to 6pm, has been organised by Culture Community CIC, and founder Precious Graham said: “ I honestly can’t wait! The Culture Community Carnival team has been planning this carnival for months, and it’s shaping up to be something really special. The energy from the community already has been incredible and we appreciate all the support we have received so far.

“I know the day itself is going to be full of good vibes, good music, cultural food and community.”

Precious said the event would be “a real celebration of African and Caribbean culture, and I want everyone to feel like they’re part of it. Whether you're part of the parade, watching the performances, bringing the kids along for the workshops or to get their face painted, or just enjoying the day. There’s something for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I never got to experience a carnival in Peterborough growing up, so it’s incredibly special for me to help bring one to life now. Knowing that the next generation will get to have those memories and that sense of community joy, it honestly means the world.

“So please come and celebrate with us, get involved, bring your friends and bring your family. Let’s make this carnival one to remember. I promise, it’s going to be a brilliant day"

•Turtle Bay has partnered with Culture Community Carnival and will be hosting the carnival after party from 8pm.