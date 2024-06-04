Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New home-based recruits will become part of innovative ‘first of its kind’ support scheme

A new scheme which aims to offer better support for domestic abuse survivors with learning disabilities is appealing for potential carers across the region to get involved.

The initiative – which is the first of its kind in the country – is a joint venture between Cambridgeshire Shared Lives and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (DASV) Partnership.

“This is an exciting and much-needed initiative which will provide invaluable support for people with learning disabilities who have experienced some sort of domestic abuse – often an under-acknowledged characteristic which deserves greater recognition,” said Councillor Neil Shailer, White Ribbon Ambassador for Cambridgeshire County Council.

An innovative scheme which aims to improve support for survivors of domestic abuse with learning difficulties is looking to recruit home-based carers in our region (Image: Adobe)

The aim of the campaign is to recruit Shared Lives Domestic Abuse Carers – a paid role which will see self-employed, home-based carers invite survivors of domestic abuse into their homes, either for a few hours in the daytime, an overnight stay, or for an extended break.

The scheme – which is funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough DASV – will cover the fees for all self-employed carers.

All of the new recruits will play an integral role in providing specialised support that considers both the challenges of domestic abuse and the needs of individuals with learning disabilities.

The initiative has been launched in response to a growing national need for more specialised domestic abuse services.

Recent figures compiled by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that women with learning disabilities, autism or both are three times more likely to experience domestic abuse than their non-disabled peers.

Councillor Shailer is hopeful the innovative scheme will prove beneficial in more ways than one.

“As the first scheme of its kind in the country, I hope more will follow [and] also that this will help raise the profile of people in similar situations who might currently be suffering in silence.”

