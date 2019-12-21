Care packages to be handed out to Peterborough’s homeless

On a cold evening Melissa Hardy saw the homeless around the city centre and she knew that she had to do something to help.

Struggling with the cold herself she couldn’t imagine how they felt.

Rough sleepers in Long Causeway. EMN-190114-152339009

She said: “There’s so many of them often without coats, bedding and food. When I was out I really felt the cold. As winter is setting in, it’s only going to get worse. I knew I had to do something.”

Using her own money, and urging friends and colleagues to donate to the cause, Melissa and her friend Jummal will be handing out care packages to the homeless.

She said: “By doing this I want people to realise there is always something that one person can do. We can always do more. A blanket or some food doesn’t seem like a lot to us, but that’s one night they won’t be cold or hungry. Peterborough is our home so let’s make it a home for all of us together.”

Melissa wants to continue helping the community throughout the year and considers Christmas 2019 ‘just the beginning’.