Care home to buy memorial for resident with no family

A care home is appealing for help to buy a lasting memorial for a resident who died with no family of her own.

Staff at the Willows Care Home in Bourne were left heartbroken when Ivy Southern died in June earlier this year.

Ivy had no relatives, and care home staff were the only people to attend her funeral.

Now the staff are determined not to let Ivy be forgotten, and are fundraising for a permanent memorial for Ivy, as well as to plant flowers in memory of other residents who have recently died.

A crowdfunding page has been set up online to try and raise the £300 needed for the tribute.

Roop Nahil, director at the care home, said: “After staying here for five years she had become an integral part of the home.

“Here at The Willows, we truly believe that blood does not make you family, love does.

“After experiencing a great loss at the home, we have now decided to set up a memorial in which we will place a bench and some plants in memory of Ivy along with other residents we have recently lost in a short space of time.”

Along with the bench, the staff and residents at the home, which looks after people with dementia, will hold a memorial service in memory of Ivy today (Thursday).

Any extra money raised on the crowdfunding page will be used as part of the residents’ fund.

To donate to the homes’ efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thewillows