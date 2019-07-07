Care home celebration in Whittlesey as new garden sensory room opens

Have your say

Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr Julie Windle visited The Gables Care Home as part of a national celebration.

Cllr Windle said she was delighted to be involved in the National Care Home Open Day after visiting the care home in Coates Road, Eastrea.

National Care Home Open Day is a national event, and to celebrate the occasion The Gables presented certificates to residents who had taken part in a art competition,

The mayor also officially opened a new garden sensory room which had been donated by the family of the late Gerald Allen.

Manager of The Gables, Henry Mutambo, said: “On behalf of HC One we are grateful to Mr Allen’s family for their generous donation and our residents will be able to fully benefit from the bird noise and lovely scenery.

“We also thank the mayor for attending and meeting our residents.”