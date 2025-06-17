Car park at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre closed after 'incident'

A car park at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre has been closed after an incident.

Bosses at the centre say the Green Car Park will remain closed for the rest of the day after the incident.

Details of the incident have not been released but no injuries have been reported.

A Queensgate spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a minor incident occurred earlier today at the Queensgate bus station.

”We are pleased to report that no injuries have been reported.

The spokesperson added: “The safety of the public and our staff remains our top priority.

"The area has been made safe, however Green Car Park will remain closed for the rest of the day.

"The incident is currently under investigation, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to support their enquiries.

“As this is an ongoing matter, we are unable to provide further details at this time, but will issue an update if and when appropriate.”

Police say the the incident involved a damaged barrier, caused by a large vehicle, at the entrance to a car park.

Queensgate have confirmed that anyone who has a car in the car park can still collect their vehicle.