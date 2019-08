A car crashed into a GP practice in Peterborough over the weekend.

Cambridgeshire police were called at 6.36am on Saturday with reports the vehicle had crashed into Central Medical Centre, Lincoln Road, Millfield.

Damage to the Central Medical Practice building. Photo: Rolands Fridenbergs

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and the vehicle was recovered. The driver was the only person involved and was uninjured.

“No arrests have been made.”

A photo taken after the crash shows damage to the building.