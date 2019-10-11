Campaign to support Peterborough’s rough sleepers off the streets raises £12k in first year

A campaign to support Peterborough’s rough sleepers off the streets has raised £12,000 in its first year.

The Safer off the Streets partnership, which formed by 19 organisations pledged to work together to help and support rough sleepers off the Peterborough streets, has so far helped 44 rough sleepers into accommodation.

Safer off the Streets has raised �12,000 in its first year

Launched a year ago on World Homelessness Day, the project now has a dedicated website (www.saferoffthestreets.co.uk) and a centre in the Cathedral Precincts called the Garden House which has provided support to 350 vulnerable people.

A contactless donation point has also been placed outside Argo Lounge as a “more constructive way than giving to those begging”.

Christine Graham, chair of the Safer off the Streets Partnership, said: “We want to thank members of the public for their support of Safer off the Streets. We know there are many people in the city who are committed in making a difference to others.

“There is no single reason why someone can end up without a home – it could happen to any one of us. Many people become homeless because they can no longer afford the rent.

“And for many, life events like a relationship breaking down, losing a job, mental or physical health problems, or substance misuse can be the trigger.”

The partnership is also now launching an Amazon Wish List where the public can buy items which help rough sleepers into accommodation, and it is producing information cards that can be handed out to those on the streets to show access to support.