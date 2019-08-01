Cambridgeshire firefighters given training boost from Volvo

A generous donation from Volvo Truck and Bus Centre in East Anglia means Cambridgeshire firefighters will now be able to practice life-saving rescue techniques.

Motorbikes, cars and vans are regularly used for road traffic collision training, but larger vehicles such as lorries and trucks are not usually accessible for this training. However, this has changed after a relationship was initiated between Watch commander, Matt House and Rob Wilson from Volvo Peterborough.

A Volvo FM Globetrotter tractor unit has now been gifted to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, with hopes that this will allow crews to familiarise themselves with the vehicle, and test their ability to deal with incidents that involve large vehicles.

David Sullivan, Regional managing director of Volvo East Anglia said: “Safety is one of our three core values at Volvo Trucks, alongside quality and the environment. Out of the developing communication between Matt House and Rob Wilson from Volvo Peterborough dealer point has grown an opportunity for us to provide a truck for firefighter training. This shows that there is a strong link between our value of safety and the opportunity for the fire service to receive training on trucks.”

The donation was made following a visit in May, where fire crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe worked with a fleet of Volvo trucks to help prepare them for responding to a road traffic collision. During this training Volvo offered further structural demonstrations, and the crews received insight into the cab structure and safety systems fitted within Volvo vehicles.

Watch Commander, Matt House said: “Having a heavy goods vehicle in the drill yard will open up training opportunities for several fire stations around the north of the county and beyond.

“We are thankful to Volvo for donating this vehicle to us for training purposes; this vehicle will be valuable to the Service and can help save lives.”