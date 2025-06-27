Cambridgeshire firefighter to take on Three Peaks Challenge wearing breathing apparatus

An on-call firefighter is planning to climb three mountains wearing heavy breathing apparatus – to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Shepherd, 22, based at March Fire Station, is taking on the Three Peaks Challenge this weekend, June 28-29 – scaling the heights on Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

He’ll be joined by his friend Eliott James, who’s supporting the mental health charity Mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To represent the struggles that come with the role of being a firefighter, Rob plans to don firefighter breathing apparatus, weighing around 20kg. Meanwhile, Eliott will wear a weighted vest, to represent the added weight mental health can have on someone.

Rob, right, tries on his heavy breathing apparatus, with his friend Eliott, left, who plans to wear a weighted vest for the challenge

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "Rob is one of more than 200 on-call firefighters across Cambridgeshire who respond when they are needed to emergencies. He balances responding to emergencies around his day job working at a local supermarket.

“Rob responds to all kinds of emergencies, from fires and road traffic collisions to animal rescues and people trapped. He carries a pager when he's available to respond and will drop everything to get on a fire engine to help people in their local community.

“To be an on-call firefighter you need to be within five minutes of your local fire station, either while at work or at home, and have a good general level of fitness.”

To support Rob and Eliott visit their donation page.

To find out about becoming on-call firefighter, visit the fire service’s website.