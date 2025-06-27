Cambridgeshire firefighter to take on Three Peaks Challenge wearing breathing apparatus
Rob Shepherd, 22, based at March Fire Station, is taking on the Three Peaks Challenge this weekend, June 28-29 – scaling the heights on Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.
He’ll be joined by his friend Eliott James, who’s supporting the mental health charity Mind.
To represent the struggles that come with the role of being a firefighter, Rob plans to don firefighter breathing apparatus, weighing around 20kg. Meanwhile, Eliott will wear a weighted vest, to represent the added weight mental health can have on someone.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "Rob is one of more than 200 on-call firefighters across Cambridgeshire who respond when they are needed to emergencies. He balances responding to emergencies around his day job working at a local supermarket.
“Rob responds to all kinds of emergencies, from fires and road traffic collisions to animal rescues and people trapped. He carries a pager when he's available to respond and will drop everything to get on a fire engine to help people in their local community.
“To be an on-call firefighter you need to be within five minutes of your local fire station, either while at work or at home, and have a good general level of fitness.”
To support Rob and Eliott visit their donation page.
To find out about becoming on-call firefighter, visit the fire service’s website.
