Cambridgeshire Fire Service say A14 to remain shut through rush hour after lorry fire

The A14 will remain closed through the rush hour following a lorry fire this morning.

Emergency services were called at 5.40am today following the blaze, which saw a lorry carrying 20 tonnes of hay catch fire on the westbound carriageway between J23 Spittals and the A14 spur at Alconbury.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The hay is being removed from the road and loaded onto another lorry to be taken away.

“It’s important that the hay is fully extinguished before loading onto the second lorry, to ensure we don’t end up dealing with a second fire further down the road

“Please continue to avoid the area.”