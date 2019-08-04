Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service looking for emergency call handlers

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service is looking for emergency call handlers to join its Combined Fire Control.

As the first port of call for emergency calls from residents and businesses across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk, the role is a key part of the service, helping people in need of help while also sending fire engines and officers to their locations.

The rewarding role involves helping people in their time of need and is an outstanding way to serve the local community. It offers varied day-to-day activity and the opportunity to work in a close knit team. Being able to work calmly under pressure, while dealing with several things at once, are key attributes that are needed for the role.

The application window opened on Monday, July 29 for four weeks. Those successful at the first stage will be invited to an assessment day at the service’s HQ in Huntingdon in the first week of September.

Station Commander Jenni Boyd said: “Working in Combined Fire Control requires lots of different skills, including listening, communicating and patience. The ability to multitask is a key element of the role as it requires listening to the caller, listening to a colleague and typing the information accurately all at the same time.

“The control room is a busy place to be, with emergency and non-emergency calls and radio traffic being constant throughout the day and night. It is also a supportive environment with the team based approach and everyone being there for each other. It can be exhausting, but you’ll be looked after by your watch family.

“We are looking for people with a genuine interest in helping the community, who can work in a close knit team and work well under pressure. Those successful will be rewarded with a fulfilling career serving the people of Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.”

For more information about the role visit https://www.cambsfire.gov.uk/careers/fire-control/.