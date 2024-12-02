Cambridgeshire delivery driver baffled by confusing road signs diverting in all directions

Diversion does make sense – but only if you understand the symbols

Motorists were left baffled by a confusing set of road signs - which diverted traffic in all directions.

Jo Milne was driving through Wisbech when she pulled up to the diversion.

The yellow signs signal for motorists to be diverted forwards, to the right and two further signs that point to the left.

Jo said: "The joys of driving in Wisbech.

"I see stupid signs all the time, but this setup was crazy."

The road was closed between Sutton Road and Dowgate Road, Wisbech, following a collision which left a gas line in need of repairs.

Other bemused drivers took to Facebook to discuss the correct way of using the diversion which was spotted on November 18,.

One local said: "They need to make their mind up. Which way is it?"

Another commented: "Look closer and it makes perfect sense. Drive forward, turn left around the pothole, turn right to avoid next pothole and then turn right at traffic lights."

However one eagle-eyed resident pointed out: "It actually makes sense.

"So one of the signs have a symbol on which indicates a different diversion route - usually for HGVs.

"Standard diversion signs will just be the yellow backgrounds, black text, they only have a symbol on for vehicles which can’t go a certain route such as height of a bridge or width of the road."