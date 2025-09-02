Calls for action as serious safety concerns raised at lack of crossing for children as new build Peterborough estate

Calls have been made to create a new, safe pedestrian crossing at Manor Drive in Peterborough.

Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow has taken up the fight on behalf of concerned parents who have called for improved pedestrian safety measures in the area.

Despite the area being one of the most recent developments in the city and with the Manor Drive Primary and Secondary Academy opening their doors in September 2022, the area does not have a dedicated pedestrian crossing.

Mr Bristow said: “We have seen campaigns across Peterborough to try and save lollipop men and women and the council saying that we probably don’t need them if we’ve got crossings in place but in Manor Drive- the newest school in Peterborough- they don’t have any crossings.

Mayor Paul Bristow at the site of a potential crossing on Manor Drive.

“That is not safe for children or young people and for parents alike. The council and the developer alike should get together and come up with a solution.”

The Mayor has further written to the council to express his concerns, in which he added: “I have recently met with residents of the Manor Drive estate regarding serious concerns about road safety outside the Manor Drive Primary and Secondary Academy.

“As you will be aware, both schools continue to grow year on year as additional year groups are admitted.

"This is significantly increasing the volume of children needing to cross Manor Drive, heightening the risk of accidents.

"There have also been long-standing issues with the misuse of roads in the area, which only reinforces the urgent need for a safe and permanent crossing before a child is seriously injured.

“At present, there is no appropriate crossing provision on Manor Drive.

“I would be grateful if the Council could now work with Keepmoat and myself to identify a suitable solution that helps safeguard local children and residents.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “We are fully committed to ensuring that our highways are well maintained and safe for all motorists and pedestrians to use.

"We will look into the issues raised by Mr Bristow and will be in contact with his office shortly.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted developer Keepmoat Homes for comment.