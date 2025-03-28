Business as usual for staff at Peterborough's Premier Inn as building goes up for sale with £12.8 million price tag

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hotel owners say their operations will continue

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is business as usual for staff at Peterborough’s city centre Premier Inn hotel after the building was put on the market for more than £12 million.

The three-storey premises in Rivergate are being sold by owners, investors London-based British Overseas Bank Nominees Ltd, for £12,815,000 six years after buying the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a spokesperson for the 126-bedroom Premier Inn said: "The hotel will continue to operate as normal.

It is business as usual at the Premier Inn in Rivergate, Peterborough

“We have a large leasehold estate – 46 percent of our estate of trading hotels in the UK are leasehold – and these transactions happen from time to time as investors want to sell out or buy into the investment.

“But our operations will continue.”

Premier Inn is owned by Whitbread which earlier this year reported that across the UK in the six weeks to January 9, 2025, total accommodation sales at its hotels were up two percent.

Dominic Paul, Whitbread’s chief executive, stated: “Premier Inn is continuing to sustain the significant gains made since the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are confident that we can continue to outperform the market.”

Documents filed at the Land Registry suggest the British Overseas Bank Nominees Ltd is likely to make a loss on the sale having bought it in May 2022 for £16,535,000.

The building is currently being marketed by property agents Rapleys.

The sale details state that the building is let to Premier Inn Hotels Ltd for ‘a long unexpired term’ of 20.5 years that will end on September 29, 2045

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel sits on the site of a former police station that began life in 2008.

It was closed in 2015 and stood empty for some time until a planning application was submitted to Peterborough City Council to create a 126 bedroom hotel with a restaurant and that would provide 37 jobs.

The planning application involved the demolition of what was called the Bridge Street Police Station. The work to demolish the former police station began in March 2019.

Construction of the Premier Inn hotel was completed in summer 2020