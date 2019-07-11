Burghley Park to partially close before and after horse trials

Burghley Park in Stamford is to be partially closed to all pedestrians and unauthorised vehicles in the weeks leading up to this year’s Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (September 5 – 8) to ensure public safety during the site build and breakdown periods for the event.

Event director Elizabeth Inman said: “Health and safety regulations unfortunately mean that we are required to close the central area of the park to pedestrians and unauthorised vehicles for a limited period. We are hugely grateful for the understanding shown by local residents and visitors during the partial park closure.”

The restricted area will be signposted at key points in the park from Monday, August 5 to Wednesday, September 4 (inclusive) and will then be re-applied from Monday, September 9 to Friday, September 20 (inclusive) to cover the breakdown of the event.

Access to Burghley House and gardens remains unaffected via the main Pilsgate Lodge entrance on Barnack Road.

Access to the Lower Park remains open and unaffected up to the cattle grid via the Station Gates entrance on Barnack Road.

The Burghley Horse Trials has attracted more than 160,000 visitors in recent years.