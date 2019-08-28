Burghley House makes civil marriage and civil partnership application

Have your say

Burghley House has applied to be an approved venue to conduct civil wedding and civil partnership ceremonies.

The 16th Century Elizabethan house in Stamford has registered its application with Peterborough City Council.

A consultation is now open until Monday, September 2.

Burghley House is already an approved wedding premises but licenses are only valid for three years.

The application does not state whether this is a renewal of the licence or if any changes are being sought.

Burghley House has been approached for comment.

The application may be viewed during normal business hours at the Customer Services Centre at Peterborough Town Hall, Bridge Street.

For more information, visit: https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/marriage-approved-premises-notice-burghley-house/.