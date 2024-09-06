Burghley Horse Trials: Paris 2024 Olympic champions star as crowds flock to world famous event

One of Britain’s Olympic champions was the star of the show on the first day of competition as the Burghley Horse Trials got underway.

Gold medallist Ros Canter took commanding lead after the first day of dressage at Defender Burghley, riding Izilot DHI.

Ros said she was ‘over the moon’ with the opening day.

Royal Zara Tindall has also been drawing big crowds at the event – and she took great interest watching other competitors.

The event brings in scores of people from across the country – and from further afield.

Along with watching the action, crowds have been enjoying the shopping and other activities taking place at Burghley.

The event runs until Sunday.

Burghley Horse Trials dressage day Olympic champion Rosiland Canter riding Izilot Dhi Photo: David Lowndes

Burghley Horse Trials dressage day Zara Tindall watching Pippa Furnell Photo: David Lowndes

Burghley Horse Trials dressage day Pippa Furnell in action Photo: David Lowndes