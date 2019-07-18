Bull rescued from River Nene in Whittlesey

Have your say

A bull was rescued from the River Nene in Whittlesey.

The animal had been stuck on a riverbank near the Dog in a Doublet.

Fire crews had to rescue the bull at night. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire crews from Dogsthorpe, one crew from Stanground and one crew from Whittlesey were called to the scene at 9.39pm last night (Wednesday).

They worked alongside the farmer while wearing in-water gear and secured the animal using an ice pack and water rescue equipment.

The bull was released and left in the care of the farmer and a vet.

All crews had returned to their stations by 11.20pm.