A stunning new mural paying tribute to the voice of Peterborough United matches for decades, Edwin Overland has been unveiled.

Affectionately known locally as ‘Uncle Edwin’, he spent a career spanning over 40 years providing coverage across Cambridgeshire.

He became synonymous and much loved for his commentary of Posh matches between 1993 and 2022 for BBC Radio Cambridgeshire as well as the Peterborough Panthers.

He worked alongside well known names such as Bob Burrows, Tommy Robson, Matthew Gill and Adi Mowles.

Edwin Overland.

Edwin also worked for many years as an announcer at Peterborough Panthers Speedway as well as at King’s Lynn; a team he also commentated on for BBC Radio Norfolk.

It is Kings Lynn who have made the decision to honour the broadcast legend with a mural at their home ground, the Adrian Flux Arena.

He appears on the graffiti-styled piece that includes other iconic figures from the two-wheel sport, banger racing and stock cars.

The touching tribute comes after he received countless nominations to appear once fans were asked for suggestions.

A close-up of the Mural. Photo: Adrian Flux.

“There was only one Edwin Overland,” said well-known speedway journalist Peter Oakes when news broke of his passing.

“A radio giant in two sports who would have become a national figure had he not been devoted to teaching. But above all else he was such a wonderful person.”

Edwin lived in Terrington St John, close to Wisbech, and in a former career spent 23 years as deputy head at Leverington Primary School near Wisbech.

Street art company MurWalls designed and produced the mural and another closer to the road. Gerry Bucke, the Adrian Flux general manager, said: “The mural looks incredible and we couldn’t be happier with how the project went. The detail really has to be seen in person to be appreciated.

“Our name is intrinsically linked to the venue now but we still know what matters most – the names and faces of those people who have played a huge part in providing sporting entertainment to thousands of people over the years. It’s fitting that seven of the most important figures have been honoured now and forever more.”

Visit the Adrian Flux website to watch a video - which includes footage from the Stars’ memorable 46-44 home win against Ipswich in July - of the work taking place