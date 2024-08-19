Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrated teacher-turned-author showcases new children's book at packed city centre Waterstones store

Local poet and author Mark Grist held a special book launch and meet-the-author event in Peterborough city centre over the weekend.

The former Poet Laureate – who has recently returned from performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival – introduced his latest children's book, Bears Don't Get Scared, at Waterstones on Bridge Street on Sunday, August 18.

“It was brilliant,” said the 42-year-old former teacher. “Getting to see kids of all ages and their parents there was really, really lovely.”

Local author Mark Grist with his new book, 'Bears Don't Get Scared'

Before reading his new book, the celebrated performer treated the crowd to a ’silly poem’, a suitably child-friendly tale – replete with audience generated sound effects – about a greedy yet flatulent wolf which had the kids chortling and chuckling.

Once suitably relaxed, the crowd settled in to hear Mark read Bears Don't Get Scared, which tells the tale of Bella the Bear, who is thrilled to star in her school play but must overcome stage fright when the big night arrives.

Mark said the theme of the afternoon reflected the main topics of the book: facing fear and recognising what it means to be courageous.

“Bears Don't Get Scared is all about…we have to feel scared in order to be truly brave.”

Mark Grist hopes his new book will help teach children about the nature of bravery and resilience: "We have to feel scared in order to be truly brave.”

Ultimately, the engaging wordsmith hopes his work will help embolden young people to “take more risks” in their academic pursuits, and be less inclined to “worry that you’re going to make a mistake or that something is going to go wrong.”

“The blocker to them being able to hit those really high levels – and also to have a more fulfilling and exciting life – is fear,” he suggested.

Buoyed by the large turnout and overwhelmingly positive response, Mark is already thinking hard about a possible follow-up story.

Indeed, many of the kids in the audience offered advice on what they would like to see in his next book.

“I had lots of suggestions about the sloth,” Mark said. “There’s a character in this one called Sydney, who keeps sleeping everywhere.”

You read it here first, folks - Expect Sydney the Sloth to be hitting bookshelves sometime in 2026!

Bears Don't Get Scared, published by Bloomsbury is available in shops nationwide and online now.