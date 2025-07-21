Bretton Water Park and Central Park paddling pool to open in time for Summer Holidays in Peterborough

Two Peterborough water parks are set to open on Tuesday (July 22) – in time for the summer holidays.

Bretton Water Park and the Central Park Paddling Pool will both open on Tuesday.

There had been concerns that the Bretton park would not be able to open after bacteriological water test results were revealed last week.

Bretton Water Park

But now, the city council has confirmed both attractions will open.

Work to refurbish Central Park Paddling Pool took place earlier this month and the facility will open on Tuesday 22 July. It will operate during the school summer holidays from 10am - 6pm Tuesdays to Sundays.

The council can confirm that Bretton Water Park will also open on July 22. The facility will be open daily (except Mondays) from 10am - 4pm until Sunday 31 August. Changing rooms at the site will not be available.

Cllr Alison Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: "We are excited to announce our plans to re-open Central Park Paddling Pool and Bretton Water Park for the school summer holidays this year.

“Our teams have been working hard to prepare both sites for re-opening and we are confident that families and visitors will once again enjoy the fun experiences that the attractions have to offer."

Central Park has a number of other attractions, including children's play areas, a sandpit, sunken garden and sensory garden, as well as various sports facilities.

Bretton Water Park, in Barnstock, is also ideal for the family and is surrounded by large grass play areas, football pitches and children's playgrounds. Entry to both the paddling pool and water park is free.