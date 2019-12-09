Brave Peterborough children whisked to Lapland to meet Santa

Two brave young children from Peterborough have been given the Christmas adventure of a lifetime with a trip to meet Santa in Lapland.

Seven-year-olds Caleb and Zoya were among the 32 brave children who flew to Lapland from East Midlands Airport to make exciting new memories with their loved ones. Charity When You Wish Upon A Star (WYWUAS) spent £90,000 to charter a private flight, using generous donations that had been collected throughout the year.

Mum Rebecca, little brother Cody, Caleb and dad Kurt pay Santa a visit in Lapland

The trip – which took place last weekend (7 December) – included husky sleigh rides, reindeer rides and sledging, getting the festive season into full swing and giving children a break from the usual schedule of hospital appointments at home.

Speaking on the plane on the way to Lapland, Caleb’s mother Rebecca said: “The charity has been amazing and we’re incredibly grateful that the whole family has been able to join Caleb on the trip. After battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, we’re really looking forward to taking him to a winter wonderland and seeing a smile on his face.”

Caleb said: “I’m really happy I have been able to come on this trip and can’t wait to play in the snow. I’m excited about the sleigh rides, throwing snowballs and meeting Santa.”

After landing in Lapland, the children were taken to a magical forest to explore their snow-covered surroundings and enjoy a firework display with guardians and family members.

Emmerdale stars Ash Palmisciano, Jonny McPherson and Natalie Robb also joined the group for the festivities to help raise awareness of the trip and the work carried out by the charity.

Karen Martt, general manager at WYWUAS, said: ‘We always look forward to our annual Lapland visit - it’s such a special Christmas present to give to those families that need it the most.

“The trip allows children with life-threatening illnesses to forget about the gruelling rigmarole of treatments and soak up the magic of Christmas with Santa himself. We love being able to create a safe space for children to relax and make memories that last forever, without worrying about the stresses of life at home.”

Following a hot dinner and a chance to warm up, the guests were treated to a meeting with Santa Claus, where each child got the chance to tell him what they wanted for Christmas and receive an early present.

Karen added: “We’re proud to have been able to host another successful trip to Lapland and want to thank each and every person who donated to WYWUAS this year – we could not have done it without them.

“All of the donations go towards granting the wishes of special children and we hope 2020 is another successful year of fundraising and turning dreams into a reality.”

It costs £900 to send each child and their guardian to Lapland, so generous donations are essential to ensure the organisation can continue this magical Christmas tradition.

The charity is already preparing for another year of fundraising for its 30th Anniversary in 2020 and is seeking volunteers to support its efforts of providing respite for families in need.

To take part in the charity’s campaigns, please visit www.whenyouwishuponastar.org.uk or contact WYWUAS at fundraising@whenyouwish.org.uk or by calling 0115 9761720.