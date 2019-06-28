Big boost for community football in Peterborough after £100k grant to upgrade pitch

Funding of nearly £100,000 has been announced to refurbish a football pitch in Peterborough.

The Peterborough Football and Sports Development Foundation (PFSDF) has been awarded the grant from the Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation to refurbish its sand-based astro pitch at Nene Valley Community Centre in Candy Street, Woodston, into a floodlit, 3G artificial grass pitch.

The grant will enable PFSDF to deliver football from junior through to adult ranks, including veterans, walking football and just play sessions

The current pitch is 49.9m x 36.5m in size.

Keith Sharp, chair of the trustees, said: “With the support of the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation we will soon have the opportunity to work with all age groups to offer sports activities to more people within the city. I would like to thank the Football Foundation for all the hard work they have put in to helping this become a reality.

“This is great news for the PFSDF and the city of Peterborough. This could offer anything from junior football to walking football for older people or anyone in between.

“There will be opportunities to look at working with the local health care team to support occupational needs, and this will benefit the local community who will be able to hire the new pitch and take advantage of the whole site.”

PFSDF worked with the Football Foundation and the Huntingdonshire FA to secure a £99,979 grant towards the project.

Paul Thorogood, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “Since 2000 the Football Foundation has awarded 98 grants worth £3.1 million across Huntingdonshire towards grassroots sports projects worth £6.3 million and it is great to hear that Peterborough Football and Sports Development Foundation will be the latest beneficiary.”