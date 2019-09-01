Big award for Hampton Tiddlers

Have your say

A community group which has helped scores of children and residents over the past five years have picked up a very special award.

The Hampton Tiddlers group was given The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service last week, after the awards were announced earlier this year.

Lord Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire Julie Spence presents the Queens Award to Voluntary Service to Faustina Yang of Hampton Tiddlers with guests at the event EMN-190823-141941009

The group is based at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, and more than 1,000 families have been to sessions since its formation in 2014.

Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence, presented the award to Faustina Yang, the found of the group.

Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr Gul Nawaz and High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, Neil McKittrick, were also present at the event.