Big award for Hampton Tiddlers

A community group which has helped scores of children and residents over the past five years have picked up a very special award.
The Hampton Tiddlers group was given The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service last week, after the awards were announced earlier this year.
The group is based at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, and more than 1,000 families have been to sessions since its formation in 2014.
Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Julie Spence, presented the award to Faustina Yang, the found of the group.
Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr Gul Nawaz and High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, Neil McKittrick, were also present at the event.