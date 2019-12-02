Better-off Peterborough pensioners encouraged to donate winter fuel allowance

Better-off Peterborough pensioners are being encouraged to donate their winter fuel allowance to help people in need.

The Cambridgeshire Community Foundation has launched its Surviving Winter Appeal, stating that: “Shockingly, in one of the most prosperous counties in the UK, many households simply cannot afford to keep adequately warm over winter.”

It claims that in Peterborough almost 12 per cent of households go cold over winter, making it the eighth worst of more than 50 local authorities in the East of England.

The registered charity said: “Everyone in Cambridgeshire over the age of 65 receives a non means-tested Winter Fuel Payment, whether they need it or not.

“We simply ask that if someone doesn’t need it they can donate an equivalent or part of it to the winter appeal so that it can be given to support other individuals or families in the county living in fuel poverty.

“We will be working with Citizens Advice in Peterborough and other specialist charities across Cambridgeshire to find these families and support them. The winter appeal is, quite simply, a lifesaver.”

The charity said fuel poverty is responsible for winter deaths, social isolation and respiratory problems for children, while also leading to truancy and antisocial behaviour.

Donations can be made to the winter appeal at: https://www.cambscf.org.uk/winterappeal.html.