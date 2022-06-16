Looking for somewhere to eat in Peterborough this weekend? This list of the best restaurants in Peterborough could provide some inspiration.

Best restaurants near me: Peterborough's top 10 best restaurants according to Tripadvisor UK reviews

The Peterborough Telegraph has complied a list of the best restaurants in the city – according to Tripadvisor reviews

By Adam Barker
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 4:59 pm

Everyone loves a good meal out and, according to your reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor, these are the best places to dine across the city.

The Peterborough Telegraph decided to put together a list of the best restaurants after the travel comparison website published it’s annual Travellers Choice Awards.

Although our beloved city was snubbed by judges, it doesn't mean there isn’t something here to tickle your fancy.

From Indian and Italian, to steakhouses and vegan restaurants, there is something for all tastebuds.

The 10 businesses listed below are ranked in the order of Tripadvisor – so, where’s your favourite place to dine and are these diners ratings correct?

1. Gurkha Durbaar - 5/5

Gurkha Durbaar 5/5 - 354 reviews

Photo: Google Maps

2. The Golden Pheasant - 4.5/5

The Golden Pheasant 4.5/5 - 578 reviews

Photo: Google Maps

3. Vesuvio - 4.5/5

Vesuvio 4.5/5 - 701 reviews

Photo: Google Maps

4. Tavan - 4.5/5

Tavan 4.5/5 - 345 reviews

Photo: Google Maps

