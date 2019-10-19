Bedding donated to Peterborough Winter Night Shelter

Housing firm Longhurst Group has donated 25 sets of brand new IKEA bedding to Light Project Peterborough’s Winter Night Shelter, which supports rough sleepers in the city.

Bedding was handed over by Fay Hirel, head of care and support,

She said: “For a number of years the Light Project Peterborough scheme has provided a night shelter to Peterborough’s rough sleepers during the winter months.

“The New Haven, our hostel in the city, acts as the coordination point during this time, where rough sleepers and Light Project Peterborough staff can meet, complete forms and then go to the night shelter.

“We also all meet regularly to talk about each person and what their plans are for move-on. The group prioritises these rough sleepers for any beds that come up in our hostels during this time.

“I put out a plea for donations of bedding and our wonderful environment, health and safety team were able to donate the 25 brand new sets of single bedding through their partnership with IKEA.

“These will be used to provide a comfortable, safe and warm space for rough sleepers and will help make a real difference to them.

“The scheme needs a lot of bedding so this is an important donation and I am proud that Longhurst Group has been able to make it.

“Our involvement with Light Project Peterborough is another great example of our partnership working in Peterborough to reduce rough sleeping and improve people’s lives.”

The Winter Night Shelter works in partnership with different churches across Peterborough and gives rough sleepers access to a warm dinner, breakfast and washing facilities, as well as warm bed with fresh linen.

The homeless guests will get the chance to speak to the volunteers on the project and gain support from them and the project workers to help them improve their current situations, move forward with their lives and into permanent accommodation.

This year, the Winter Night Shelter will run from November 25 to April 13.