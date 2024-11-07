Relocation expected to create jobs

​A skin care products company is creating jobs in Peterborough as it sets up a national distribution centre in the city.

​Online skincare retailer Skin Cupid has signed a 10-year lease on a 34,500 sq ft unit at Bourges View, in Maskew Avenue, that will serve as a storage and distribution warehouse.

The unit is the largest on the £60 million business park that was completed last year.

Skin Cupid serves as the direct partner and exclusive distributor for many of Asia's leading skincare and makeup brands, offering more than 80 brands to customers worldwide.

Melody Yuan, chief executive and founder of Skin Cupid, said: “We’re excited to announce the opening of our new distribution centre at Bourges View, marking a key milestone in Skin Cupid’s growth.

“This strategically located facility will enhance our UK distribution network, enabling faster delivery of our curated Asian beauty products both domestically and internationally.

“A key factor in choosing this facility was its sustainability features, such as solar power, which aligns perfectly with Skin Cupid's commitment to responsible growth and the values we share with our community.”

A Skin Cupid spokesperson added: “We are currently fitting out our new premises in Peterborough, with the aim to be fully operational in the unit by December.

“We look forward to opening the warehouse for operation and creating a number of yet-to-be-determined new employment opportunities for the local area.”

The company was founded in 2021 and provides a wide range of viral Korean skincare, beauty and makeup.

It is regarded as one of the UK's leading destinations for Korean and Japanese skincare and beauty products.

The signing of the lease means that 75 percent of space at the 200,000 square feet Bourges View roadside development has now been let.

George Dickens, senior development director at Chancerygate, which has created Bourges View with specialist sustainable and impact investor Bridges Fund Management, said: “We are pleased to welcome Skin Cupid to Bourges View and now have 75 percent of space at the development let.

“This latest deal, alongside strong interest in remaining units, is further testament to the development’s credentials and attractiveness to leading brands from a diverse range of sectors.”

Current occupiers at Bourges Views include Costa Coffee, fast food chain Taco Bell and US burger giant Wendy’s.

Trade merchants at the development include Toolstation, Wurth, Brewers, Careco, Tile Mountain and self-storage provider Lok’nStore.

Agents JLL and Savills advised Chancerygate on the lease.