'Bearded Villains' from Peterborough to take on 'Great Tommy Sleep Out' to support homeless veterans

They will be sleeping outdoors with just sleeping bags, cardboard and tarpaulin for cover

A group of bearded men from the Peterborough area plan to sleep rough for one night to raise money and awareness of homeless veterans.

Ten members of Bearded Villains East Anglia (BVEA) will brave the elements and sleep under the stars at Decoy Lakes, in Whittlesey, on Saturday, March 29.

The activity forms part of The Great Tommy Sleep Out – a national challenge organised by the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) to support the armed forces community.

Members of the Bearded Villains East Anglia group pictured at Decoy Lakes last year.

Member Nick Goodyear, from Whittlesey, is one of those taking part. He said: “We are hoping to raise money for the RBLI charity which helps homeless vets with PTSD to get off the streets.

“We took part in the same thing last year, and temperatures got as low at -1C, which wasn’t much fun - but this was the whole point of the exercise, as it really brought it home to us what homeless people go through.”

Bearded Villains is global community of bearded men which aims to unite cultures, races, creed and sexuality in what it describes as “a brotherhood devoted to loyalty, honor and respect toward all people”.

The East Anglia group is run by Peterborough man George ‘Magpie’ Manhire, who set up the group’s Justgiving page for RBLI.

Members will be sleeping out under a makeshift shelter made from tarpaulin and cardboard

He comments: “With every penny raised, Royal British Legion Industries can provide safe, warm housing and ensure everyone has a fair opportunity to gain employment, regardless of health conditions or disability.”

Nick added: "Most of us have some connections to armed forces veterans, some of the members are veterans, while others have family who served in the armed forces.

"Just being in Peterborough, we often see a couple of veterans sleeping rough and it’s quite scary when you speak to them. Some of them still think they are in a combat zone. Another we have spoken to says he ended up on the streets because he was unable to adapt back to normal life. It’s a sad situation for them.”

To support the Bearded Villains group’s fundraiser, visit their Justgiving page.