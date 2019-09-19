Beaches to be introduced at new Peterborough development

Have your say

Beaches are to be put in place at a new Peterborough development.

Planning permission has been granted for sandy beaches, pontoons, boardwalks and grassed banks, as well as seating, at the Hampton East development, where 1,700 homes are being built by O&H Hampton.

How the new beach could look

The new facilities will be at Teardrop Lake, bounded by the A15 to the west and the railway line to the east.

According to the plans which have now been accepted by Peterborough City Council, there will be a circular footpath and cycleway around the lake.

Trees will also be planted.

Hampton East, once completed, will see separate developments at Hampton Beach, Hampton Gardens, Hampton Woods and Hampton Water.

An example of an urban beach

This will not the first time a beach has been outlined for Peterborough, with an ‘urban beach’ having already been promised at the major Fletton Quays redevelopment near the Peterborough United stadium.

The attraction will be put in alongside a new linear (long length) park and 358 new apartments by the River Nene.

An urban beach is an artificial public beachfront created in an urban setting.

