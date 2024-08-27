Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee Oak Throne Chair also on sale at auction

A BBC Bargain Hunt star will be wielding her gavel at a top auction in Bourne this week as part of a new series of The Travelling Auctioneers.

Excitement is building in Lincolnshire as BBC series The Travelling Auctioneers returns with another thrilling live auction. Tomorrow (August 28) at 9am, the Golding Young Bourne Auction Rooms, located at Spalding Rd, Bourne, will be the place to be for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Leading the auction is the brilliant Izzie Balmer, a familiar face from BBC One’s daytime lineup.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the extraordinary items up for grabs:

Robert Burns’ Poems, Chiefly in the Scottish Dialect (Second Edinburgh Edition, 1787) – A literary masterpiece and a true collector’s gem, this rare first Edinburgh edition of Robert Burns’ beloved poems is steeped in history and significance. This edition is renowned for its famous "skinking" misprint on page 263, along with the “Boxburgh” error in the subscribers’ list—details that make it highly prized among bibliophiles. Published by William Creech after Burns personally advanced the funds, this edition includes 22 additional poems not found in the original publication. Bound in elegant contemporary calf with a repeating lyre motif gilt on the spine and featuring marbled endpapers, this volume is in exceptional condition, complete with a stipple engraved portrait frontispiece. It’s a rare opportunity to own a piece of literary history that any lover of Scottish literature would treasure.

An Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee Oak Throne Chair – A majestic and historical piece crafted in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee. This oak throne chair is not just a functional item but a regal symbol of British heritage, making it a standout for any collector.

Joel Kirk’s "Cool Cat Siberian Tiger" – A captivating oil painting by renowned wildlife artist Joel Kirk, this piece beautifully captures the fierce grace of the Siberian Tiger. Signed by the artist, it’s a must-have for art lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

If you can’t attend the auction in person, you can follow the sale – and bid for items – online.