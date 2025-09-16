Battle of Britain: RAF Wittering personnel mark anniversary of battle with parade in Stamford

On Sunday, Royal Air Force personnel marched from Star Lane to the War Memorial outside the Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street, where an Open-Air Service of Remembrance to commemorate the Battle

of Britain was led by RAF Wittering Padre, the Reverend Father Squadron Leader James Mealy.

Public figures and officers including the Mayor of Stamford, Cllr Amanda Wheeler, joined RAF Wittering Station Commander Nikki Duncan, and Station Warrant Officer Maxine Booth, for the occasion.

The Battle of Britain was a defining moment for the Royal Air Force; safeguarding our skies during the Second World War, a role which continues to this day.

On September 15 1940 the Luftwaffe launched a massive assault in the skies over Britain. It was a day of heavy fighting, and the Luftwaffe suffered significant casualties. It was a decisive defeat for the Luftwaffe, and since then this date has been commemorated as ‘Battle of Britain Day’ – a dramatic turning point in both the battle itself, and the history of the Second World War.

On Sunday wreaths were laid at the War Memorial by representatives from RAF Wittering and Stamford. The parade was accompanied by Stamford Brass.

Wg Cdr Duncan said: “The Battle of Britain remains a defining moment in the history of the Royal Air Force, and it is a profound honour to commemorate the courage and sacrifice of the Few. Today is a significant occasion, and RAF Wittering is deeply grateful for the continued support of Stamford residents, whose recognition of the RAF’s bravery and dedication—both past and present—is sincerely appreciated.”

1 . Battle of Britain The parade through town ended at Browne's Hospital Photo: Cpl Connor Tierney RAF Photo Sales

2 . Battle of Britain Personnel from RAF Wittering joined veterans and cadets from 2071 (Stamford) Squadron for a special Battle of Britain Rememberance Service Photo: Cpl Connor Tierney RAF Photo Sales

3 . Battle of Britain Wreaths were laid by the Deputy Lord Leuitenant of Lincolnshire, the Mayor of Stamford, RAF Wittering Station Commander Nikki Duncan, and OC 2071 Squadron. Photo: Cpl Connor Tierney RAF Photo Sales

4 . Battle of Britain The parade marked the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain Photo: Cpl Connor Tierney RAF Photo Sales