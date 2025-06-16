Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Lancaster gives stunning display above Peterborough

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Lancaster Bomber – one of the most important aircraft during The Second World War – flew over the city on Saturday lunch time.

The fly-past was scheduled as part of the Festival on the Green celebrations on Botolph Green.

But it was not just residents living near the festival who were lucky enough to get a view – the historic plane flew over Cathedral Square, giving shoppers and workers a stunning lunchtime treat.

Photographer David Lowndes was on hand to get some great pictures of the Lancaster flying over.

We’d love to see any pictures readers have of the plane over Peterborough!

You can email [email protected], or DM the Peterborough Telegraph’s social media accounts with your photographs.

