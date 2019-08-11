Baston taken back to the Blitz

A village in Peterborough was taken over by ‘armed forces’ - as thousands of people descended for a huge festival which saw Baston taken back to the 1940s.

Event organiser Alan Hutchings said the two day event was the best ever. He said: “This was our sixth year of running and our biggest show ever with nearly 80 living history displays, more than 60 vintage traders, and dozens of vintage military and civilian vehicles. Our highly popular battle re-enactments staged on both days included both Allied and German armoured vehicles and over 100 re-enactors. We also debuted a new display this year demonstrating the use of horses by the Women’s Land Army during the war. “As usual, we had non-stop all-day musical entertainment in the marquee, featuring some of the UK’s most popular and talented vintage performers including The George Formby Experience, Paula Marie, and The Ronnies. The event was fully catered including a beer bar and cocktail bar. “One of the highlights of the weekend was our enormously popular Saturday night dance in the marquee, which was attended by some 200 guests. The entertainment consisted of the superb Rutland Big Band with their vocalists, plus the excellent Blitz Dancers providing the DJ music coverage between band sets. “We held a brief commemorative service at 11am on Sunday morning, conducted by the Peterborough Veterans Association with their standard bearers and supported by a very smart detachment of Royal Marine re-enactors complete with their piper. Speeches were then made by impersonators depicting Field Marshal Montgomery (Alan Oliver), King George VI (Paul Eastwood) and Air Chief Marshal Arthur ‘Bomber’ Harris (Denis Turner).”

Baston in the Blitz 2019. Entertainer PP the Clown with the Randall family.

Baston in the Blitz 2019. Colin Richards and Jed Boon with their model tanks.

Baston in the Blitz 2019. George Wybrew, Neil Mitcham, Connor McGrath and Kev Roshier from the Fentigers Cambs regiment

Baston in the Blitz 2019. Norman Hipkins and Linda Bunn walking their baby

