Ballot papers go out as voting starts on Peterborough BID

Launching the BID ballot, from left, Mark Broadhead, chair of Peterborough Positive, Gareth Norman and Dave Cramp.

Ballot papers are going out to 419 businesses which are based within the proposed BID area.

The businesses will have to decide by both a simple majority and with the total rateable value of businesses voting in favour greater than those voting against, if they want to be part of the BID initiative to enhance the city centre.

If successful it will mean businesses paying a levy of 1.5 per cent of their rateable value to the BID in a move that will help generate £1.8 million over five years for works and events to improve the centre.

The BID area.

Mark Broadhead, chair of Peterborough Positive steering group, which is overseeing the ballot, said: “There has never been a better time to implement a BID in Peterborough.

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been felt throughout our city centre business population over the last 18 months and the BID will be crucial in boosting the city’s economy over the next five years amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the virus.

“It’s time to build a better future for our city and its residents and visitors.”

The BID will aim to address four key priorities as determined through consultation with businesses.

These are:

Safety – delivering a coordinated approach to ensure Peterborough offers a well-managed, welcoming and safe city centre.

Events – creating a memorable experience for all city centre users.

Marketing – providing a robust marketing strategy that promotes the Peterborough Positive brand across the city and beyond, attracting shoppers, tourists and business investment opportunities.

Community – building a business community within the city centre, improving communication between businesses as well as with Peterborough City Council and stakeholders.

Mr Broadhead added: “I urge business to vote ‘yes’ in the ballot so that these projects are actioned.

“If the BID does not go ahead, none of these initiatives will be delivered in Peterborough.

“The BID will provide city centre businesses with a genuine voice in creating a more attractive, appealing and sustainable city centre.

“Let’s commit to creating the Peterborough we want to live and work in over the next five years.”

Business owners will receive one ballot paper for each property they are eligible to vote for with an enclosed return envelope.

Ballot votes can be submitted by post at any Royal Mail post box, directly to Peterborough Positive’s ballot box at Peterborough Town Hall on Bridge Street between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Friday (if the building is closed your vote may be posted through the letter box where it will be collected and transferred to the ballot box) or by arranging a courier collection directly from your premises to the ballot box.

To book a courier slot, email [email protected] or call 07951 942995.