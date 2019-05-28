Baby boom at zoo near Peterborough as young wallabies, camels and vultures welcomed

There has been a baby boom at Hamerton Zoo after the attraction welcomed a whole host of new arrivals this spring.

The zoo, located near Sawtry, has seen two forms of Brush-Tailed Possum joeys, two Bactrian camel calves, a rare-breed Poitou Donkey foal, an Alpaca cria (baby Alpaca), Parma Wallaby joeys and Corsac Fox cubs arrive in recent weeks. Believed to be the first of this form of possum born in a UK Zoo for over a hundred years, the Queensland Silver-Grey Brush-tailed Possums have had two joeys emerge from their pouches. Elsewhere in the zoo, success in the bird department has also seen Bird Keeper, Christopher Swales hatch a critically endangered Ruppell’s Griffon Vulture chick over Easter, as well as a Marabou Stork chick. Marabou Storks, often considered as one of the ugliest animals on the planet, their numbers in the wild are thankfully increasing and they are no longer endangered on the IUCN watch list.

