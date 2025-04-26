Awards celebration for Peterborough-based Driver Hire as turnover moves into top gear

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 25th Apr 2025, 15:38 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 15:42 BST
Turnover hits £1.3 million

The owners of a Peterborough-based driver employment agency are celebrating a prestigious awards success.

Brian and Lin Kilroe, who operate Driver Hire, in Fengate, have just won a Platinum Award for the outstanding sales performance achieved by their office during 2024.

Over the 12 months the firm’s turnover exceeded £1.3 million.

Driver Hire Peterborough owners Lin Kilroe, middle, and Brian Kilroe, fourth from the left, collect their award from Chris Chidley, first left, Driver Hire’s chief executive, and Jeremy Neale, Driver Hire’s UK MD .Driver Hire Peterborough owners Lin Kilroe, middle, and Brian Kilroe, fourth from the left, collect their award from Chris Chidley, first left, Driver Hire’s chief executive, and Jeremy Neale, Driver Hire’s UK MD .
Driver Hire Peterborough owners Lin Kilroe, middle, and Brian Kilroe, fourth from the left, collect their award from Chris Chidley, first left, Driver Hire’s chief executive, and Jeremy Neale, Driver Hire’s UK MD .

And each week, the company finds work for about 30 to 40 local drivers.

Lin said: “We supply quality staff to all our customers.

"Road transport and logistics is a highly regulated industry.

"As a result, more and more businesses are recognising the value of working with a 100 per cent reliable supplier for all their recruitment requirements.

"When it comes to customer service, because we’re a franchise, we offer them the benefits of working with a local, owner-managed business, backed by the resources of a major national company.

"We also offer the flexibility in terms of workforce that organisations need when the economy is so unpredictable.”

Chris Chidley, Driver Hire’s chief executive, said, “This is a performance to be proud of, achieved in what are uncertain times.

"Brian and Lin and their team at Peterborough are to be congratulated on their success.

"It’s a result of their hard work, endeavour and the first rate, round the clock service they and their drivers deliver.”

Driver Hire provides temporary and permanent drivers and other logistics staff to local and national organisations in both the public and private sector.

If they’re short of staff – perhaps because of illness, holidays or seasonal demand – Driver Hire will supply them with a suitable replacement.

Related topics:PeterboroughFengate

