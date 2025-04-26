Awards celebration for Peterborough-based Driver Hire as turnover moves into top gear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Turnover hits £1.3 million

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of a Peterborough-based driver employment agency are celebrating a prestigious awards success.

Brian and Lin Kilroe, who operate Driver Hire, in Fengate, have just won a Platinum Award for the outstanding sales performance achieved by their office during 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the 12 months the firm’s turnover exceeded £1.3 million.

Driver Hire Peterborough owners Lin Kilroe, middle, and Brian Kilroe, fourth from the left, collect their award from Chris Chidley, first left, Driver Hire’s chief executive, and Jeremy Neale, Driver Hire’s UK MD .

And each week, the company finds work for about 30 to 40 local drivers.

Lin said: “We supply quality staff to all our customers.

"Road transport and logistics is a highly regulated industry.

"As a result, more and more businesses are recognising the value of working with a 100 per cent reliable supplier for all their recruitment requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When it comes to customer service, because we’re a franchise, we offer them the benefits of working with a local, owner-managed business, backed by the resources of a major national company.

"We also offer the flexibility in terms of workforce that organisations need when the economy is so unpredictable.”

Chris Chidley, Driver Hire’s chief executive, said, “This is a performance to be proud of, achieved in what are uncertain times.

"Brian and Lin and their team at Peterborough are to be congratulated on their success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a result of their hard work, endeavour and the first rate, round the clock service they and their drivers deliver.”

Driver Hire provides temporary and permanent drivers and other logistics staff to local and national organisations in both the public and private sector.

If they’re short of staff – perhaps because of illness, holidays or seasonal demand – Driver Hire will supply them with a suitable replacement.

“