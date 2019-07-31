As EastEnders films in Peterborough, these are the Hollywood blockbusters and TV shows that have been filmed in the area
There was a lot of excitement from the news that EastEnders has been filming in Peterborough in the past week.
But the hit BBC soap is far from the first major TV show or Hollywood blockbuster to have been filmed in the city.
1. Films and TV shows filmed in and around Peterborough
BBC Question Time has been filmed at the KingsGate Centre. David Dimbleby and Piers Morgan were on the panel on this occasion
Pierce Brosnan spent several weeks at the old British Sugar factory in 1995 as he filmed the train crash sequences for his first outing as James Bond in Goldeneye (photo: UGC)
In 2008 Peter O'Toole starred in the movie "My talks with Dean Spanley" filmed at Peckover House in Wisbech
George C Scott visited Peterborough city centre as part of his Oscar-winning turn in the Second World War drama Paton
