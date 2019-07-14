Appeal to pay for funeral of Peterborough plasterer ‘who would help anybody’

A woman is appealing for help to pay for the funeral of one of her friends who died earlier this month.

Carlene Bennett is looking for people who knew Stephen Idrisu to come forward following his death on July 1.

Carlene said Stephen, who was 61-years-old and lived in Norman Road in Peterborough, was well known in the city as a plasterer, painter and decorator who helped residents in need. She said she knew he had one daughter, and believed he may also have had a son.

She said Mr Idrisu - who was also known as ‘black Steve’ ‘was a well known loved,liked and kind person who would help anybody.’

She said tests are still be carried out to find the cause of his death.

Carlene has set up a fundraising page for Mr Idrisu on her Facebook page, which has so far raised nearly £200 to pay for Stephen’s funeral, and is also looking for photographs of Stephen. For more details, search for Carlene Bennett on Facebook.