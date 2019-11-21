Appeal to make it a special Christmas for disabled children in Peterborough

A Peterborough charity which supports parents and carers of young people with disabilities is appealing for donations for its Christmas party.

Family Voice Peterborough is looking for new toys and gifts for 72 children or young people who either have special educational needs and disabilities or are their siblings.

Family Voice Peterborough celebrating its 10th anniversary

The party is being held on December 20 and the charity said: “We would love Santa to be able to stop by and give everyone there a gift, just for them.

“It is also that time of year where we support up to 30 families in need with a special hamper, full of food, sweet treats and gifts and we are looking for anyone willing to donate to us. We will work with volunteers from BGL to put the hampers together, but really need items for the hampers and wrapping paper for the gifts.

“Anyone wishing to donate can contact our office on 01733 685510 or email on office@familyvoice.org.”